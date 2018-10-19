Robert Mueller Expected To Deliver Russia Investigation Findings After Midterms

Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization in Russia probe

The aftermath of this year’s midterm elections will lead to more than just a political reshuffling in the houses of Congress, as it is expected that the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will be presented to key officials at the Department of Justice after the November vote.

According to a Bloomberg report Wednesday, Mueller appears ready to wrap up the Justice Department investigation into alleged collusion between then-Candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government, and possible obstruction of justice charges against Trump following his election.

The special counsel’s findings will then be presented to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is in-charge of the overall investigation. It will be left to him which of Mueller’s findings will be presented to Congress, and whether any of them will be released to the public.

President Trump has frequently and vigorously denied the allegations levied against him and his campaign, often referring to the special counsel’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Political analysts wonder if the special counsel’s decision to hold off on presenting his findings until after the elections is wise given the rumors that the president is looking to replace high ranking members of the Justice Department after the midterms.

Many have speculated that the president is looking to get rid of both Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, figures in the DOJ that he has been vocally critical of due to the cloud this investigation has cast over his administration.

Trump says he has “no intention” of shutting down the investigation.

“I will tell you, I have no intention of doing that. I think it’s a very unfair investigation, because there was no collusion of any kind,” Trump said in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday.

Mueller’s team have repeatedly tried to interview the president for the investigation, but have thus far failed to get Trump to sit for questioning in their negotiations with the president’s lawyers.

Earlier this month, investigators agreed to send the president’s legal team a set of questions pertinent to the investigation to be answered in writing.

Regardless of the president’s objections, the DOJ’s Russia investigation has gone on for close to two years now, and has netted over 20 indictments or guilty pleas.

Among those special counsel indicted are Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to arranging payments on behalf of Trump to several women claiming they had affairs with the president, and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was charged on eight counts of wire and tax fraud.

Both men have agreed to cooperate with Mueller as he concludes his investigation.