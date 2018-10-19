Baseball: Former Hawks great Stanka dies at 87

Joe Stanka

Joe Stanka, one of a handful of foreign-born pitchers to win 100 Japanese pro baseball games, has died at the age of 87, The Japan Times reported Friday.

Stanka, who pitched six seasons with the Nankai Hawks before wrapping up his career with the Taiyo Whales in 1966 died of heart failure in his home in Katy, Texas, according to his grandson.

He finished his career with a 100-72 record and was named the Pacific League's Most Valuable Player in 1964 and Japan Series MVP. In the series, Stanka won three games, all shutouts, as the Hawks beat the Central League's Hanshin Tigers in seven games.

Stanka outdueled fellow 100-game-winning American Gene Baque to win Game 6 and clinched it with a victory over Hall of Famer Minoru Murayama in Game 7.

In addition to Stanka and Baque, Russian-born Victor Starffin, American-born Tadashi "Bozo" Wakabayashi -- both Hall of Famers -- and Taiwan right-handers Kuo Yuen-chih and Kuo Tai-Yuan each won at least 100 games in Nippon Professional Baseball.