Toshiba to sell LNG business to U.S. gas firm Tellurian

Toshiba Corp. is in final talks to sell its U.S. liquefied natural gas business to Tellurian Inc., a major U.S. gas company, offloading another troubled asset as part of its sweeping restructuring, a source close to the matter said Friday.

The sale would remove a major risk factor that could otherwise expose the Japanese conglomerate group to up to 1 trillion yen ($8.9 billion) in losses, the source said.

If Toshiba fails to reach agreement with Tellurian over the price for the LNG business, it may turn to British-Dutch oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell plc or U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil Corp., which have also bid to purchase the business, the source said.

Toshiba is set to mention the plan to sell the U.S. LNG business in its five-year business strategy plan through March 2024, to be unveiled in November.

In 2013, Toshiba announced it had signed a deal with a U.S. firm to secure rights to process U.S.-produced natural gas into 2.2 million tons of LNG annually over 20 years from 2019.

Toshiba aimed to procure the LNG for Japanese utility companies for power generation, but LNG prices have since declined, making the operation unprofitable.

Toshiba is slowly recovering from huge losses stemming from U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co., which filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2017.

In June, Toshiba sold its profitable chip unit Toshiba Memory Corp. for 2 trillion yen to a Japan-U.S.-South Korean consortium to bolster its financial standing.