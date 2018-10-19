U.S. editorial excerpts

Selected editorial excerpts from the U.S. press:

MNUCHIN'S SAUDI PULLOUT (The Wall Street Journal, New York)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made a prudent decision Thursday to drop out of Saudi Arabia's investment conference next week. By now the list of withdrawals from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's showcase event is long, including IMF chief Christine Lagarde, but that is the right message for the world to send to Riyadh.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, is presumed dead. Since October 2, that presumption has been based almost entirely on leaks from the government of Turkey, whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has his own complicated regional agendas.

Against this backdrop, the stakes are high for the U.S. in managing its relationship with an important, longtime ally in the Middle East. The Trump Administration's handling of the issue to date has been inconsistent and confusing. Mr. Trump has bounced from initially threatening severe consequences to elevating U.S. commercial contracts and briefly aligning himself with a presumption of innocence for the Saudis, comparing them to Brett Kavanaugh. His ability to maintain support in Congress for an appropriate response wasn't helped by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's cheery photo-op with the Crown Prince.

With Thursday's announcement by Secretary Mnuchin, the Administration is moving toward firmer footing. After briefing Mr. Trump about his visit to Riyadh, Mr. Pompeo said the Saudis would be given "a few more days" to produce a satisfactory explanation of the Khashoggi disappearance. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that if Mr. Khashoggi was murdered, it would be "an affront to the free and independent press around the world."

In remarks to reporters later, President Trump said it looks to him as if Mr. Khashoggi is dead, and in that case the consequences would have to be "very severe." Those consequences could include sanctions under the Magnitsky Act for Saudi officials identified as complicit in this catastrophic fiasco.

The burden now is on the Saudi government, most pointedly the Crown Prince, to recognize there is no way forward other than a full public accounting, and soon. As for the U.S., Trump officials need to speak to American values as well as American interests.

