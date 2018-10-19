Britain's May hopes for stronger economic ties with China

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday expressed hope to further strengthen economic and trade ties with China, her office said.

She made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held on the sidelines of the just-ended two-day summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting, possibly with a future free trade agreement with China in mind.

"She said she looked forward to further strengthening our economic ties with China, including our trade relationship, in the future," May's office said in a statement.