Japanese evening newspaper headlines
The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Saturday evening editions:
-- Saudi Arabia admits journalist is dead, 18 people detained (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri)
-- U.S. reportedly preparing to exit nuke control treaty with Russia (Nikkei)
