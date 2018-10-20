Japanese evening newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Saturday evening editions:

-- Saudi Arabia admits journalist is dead, 18 people detained (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri)

-- U.S. reportedly preparing to exit nuke control treaty with Russia (Nikkei)

