Baseball: Maeda roughed up in Dodgers' loss, Brewers force Game 7 of NLCS

Japan's Kenta Maeda gave up two runs in another rough relief outing on Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 7-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers tied the best-of-seven series 3-3, forcing Game 7 to decide the league champion that will face the Boston Red Sox when the World Series opens at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Maeda took the mound at Miller Park with the Dodgers trailing 5-2 in the seventh inning. Although he had not pitched well in his last two games, Maeda yielded his first runs of this postseason on two hits and an intentional walk, while striking out two.

The right-hander surrendered a Jesus Aguilar leadoff double. Maeda retired two batters after an intentional walk, but his wild pitch allowed Aguilar to score from third.

"I was trying to locate the pitch to where it's hard for the batter to hit but it bounced once. It's such a waste. I need to get over that," Maeda said.

He left the game in the eighth after allowing a leadoff single to Lorenzo Cain, and was charged with another run when Cain scored on Aguilar's RBI single off lefty Rich Hill.

Although David Freese opened the game with a home run for the Dodgers, the Brewers got on top of South Korean lefty Ryu Hyun Jin in the bottom of the first inning.

Aguilar's two-out, two-run double cashed in the first runs in the Brewers' five-run first inning. Aguilar came home on Mike Moustakas' RBI double, who capped the rally by scoring on Erik Kratz's single.

After the Brewers scored another run on a second-inning double, Freese doubled in the Dodgers' second run of the game in the fifth against starter Wade Miley.

Corey Knebel (1-0) picked up the win for pitching 1-1/2 scoreless innings in relief after replacing Miley with one out in the fifth.

Ryu (0-1) allowed five runs, all earned, on seven hits and two walks over three innings.