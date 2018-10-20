Soccer: Kitagawa sparks S-Pulse to 2-0 win over Sanfrecce

Shimizu S-Pulse

Koya Kitagawa scored the opener before setting up strike partner Chong Tese as Shimizu S-Pulse beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0 in an action-packed J-League clash on Saturday.

In the first round of action since the international break, second-place Sanfrecce came to IAI Stadium trailing Kawasaki Frontale by a point after two straight losses.

With Sanfrecce dominating the ball for most of the 90 minutes, S-Pulse made their limited opportunities count as they hit the visitors on the counterattack.

The hosts opened the scoring with a sharply executed set play in the 19th minute. Kitagawa darted out to meet Hideki Ishige's low corner kick on the near side, beating keeper Takuto Hayashi inside the right post with a first-time shot.

"It was a move that we'd been working on in practice, so I'm glad we were able to execute it well," said the 22-year-old Kitagawa, who has scored five goals in his last four league matches.

Sanfrecce's best chance of the opening half came in the 30th minute when Masato Kudo ran onto a headed cross from Patric and fired from inside the box, but S-Pulse keeper Yuji Rokutan dived to his right to prevent the equalizer.

S-Pulse lost Brazilian forward Crislan to an apparent hamstring injury eight minutes from halftime, with manager Jan Jonsson opting to send on former North Korea international Chong in his place.

The 34-year-old striker doubled the lead with a counterattacking goal two minutes into the second half, running onto a short cross from Kitagawa and firing in from just behind the penalty spot.

Sanfrecce manager Hiroshi Jofuku looked to shake up his attack immediately after the goal, replacing Kudo with Teerasil Dangda.

The Thai international was involved straight away, helping create a chance for Patric in the 51st minute, then forcing a save from Rokutan with his own shot a minute later.

Desperate for a breakthrough, Jofuku removed Patric in the 74th minute, replacing him with Kosovo international Besart Berisha.

Berisha, a two-time top scorer in Australia's A-League, had his first shot on goal two minutes later, firing a header that Rokutan parried over the bar.

Rokutan, who finished the match with 11 saves, produced another stop in the second minute of injury time when he denied a close-range header from Teerasil.

Kitagawa lauded the 31-year-old glove-man for his performance following the match.

"Everyone did their job for the 90 minutes, but (Rokutan) pulled us out of some dangerous situations in the first and second half," Kitagawa said.

S-Pulse, who have won three in a row, remain in contention for an Asian Champions League berth with four matches left.