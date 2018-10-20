Beto O’Rourke In Favor Of Impeaching Trump As A Senator

Texas Democratic Senate Nominee Beto O'Rourke On Ted Cruz, Gun Reform, Rejecting PAC Money [VIDEO EXCLUSIVE]

Beto O’Rourke, the Texas’s Democratic candidate for the Senate, said that he would support a vote to impeach President Donald Trump as a senator.

Seated before a CNN town hall Thursday, O’Rourke told reporters that he believe there is sufficient evidence to begin impeachment proceedings against the president.

“I would liken impeachment to an indictment. There is enough there to proceed with the trial for a full vetting of the facts and to make the best-informed decision in the interests of this country and our future,” he said.

O’Rourke had made similar claims earlier this year during President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

During Thursday’s town hall, O’Rourke called that summit, “Collusion in action.”

“There may be an open question as to whether the president, then the candidate, sought to collude with the Russian government in 2016,” said O’Rourke.

“The best course to get there so that every member has all the facts and that they are compelling enough to do the right thing is to allow the full independence and integrity of the Bob Mueller investigation,” he later added.

Though a sizable number of voters have called for the Senate to begin impeachment proceedings against the president, many leading Democrats believe that doing so would be a mistake.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has come out against impeaching the president, saying that it would be “very divisive.”

Others, like Former Vice President Joe Biden, mirror the Minority Leader’s views, but believe that the president’s opponents should wait until after special counsel Robert Mueller concludes his investigation to consider taking action.

“I think we should wait until [Mueller’s report] comes out,” Biden told CBS This Morning on Wednesday.

O’Rourke is currently trailing behind his opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz (R), by a significant margin, as the incumbent Senator holds a nine point lead over O’Rourke.