On Thursday evening, Emma Stone hit the red carpet at the London premiere of her new film, The Favourite. Stone amazed the crowd with her backless floor length metallic dress by Louis Vuitton and deep burgundy lipstick. The actress also accessorized the look with a star hairpiece by Erica Elizabeth Designs. This lip color: yes […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.