Soccer: Longtime AFC executive Velappan dies at 83

Football: AFC secretary general Velappan

Peter Velappan, a longtime executive of the Asian Football Confederation, has died at the age of 83, according to the AFC.

Velappan died Saturday morning, the Malaysian website FMT News reported. Velappan, a Malaysian, was the AFC's longest-serving secretary general, holding that post from 1978 until his retirement in 2007. No details have been published.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said of Velappan on the AFC's website, "On behalf of the entire Asian football family, I send my condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of one of the most important architects of growing the game in Asia."

"Peter served Asian football with passion and professionalism and the news of his passing will shock and sadden all those who are involved in our great game on this continent. He deserves immense credit for everything that he achieved with the AFC and beyond."

Velappan also served as the coordination director for the 2002 World Cup, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan and the first World Cup finals held in Asia.