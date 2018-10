Chris Pine isn’t shy about his full-frontal nude scenes. The 38-year-old actor was a guest on The Graham Norton Show on Friday and he spoke out about the reaction he got when he went fully nude for his new film, Outlaw King. “I bear the ‘full monty’ and it got a lot of attention,” Pine said on the British […]

