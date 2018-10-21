Soccer: Kamada scores again for Sint Truiden

Kamada

Japanese forward Daichi Kamada scored for the second straight game, blasting in the opener for Sint Truiden in their 3-1 away loss on Saturday to Kortrijk in the Belgian Premier League.

Kamada got the ball well outside the penalty area, dribbled around a defender and into the area, from where he slotted home between the keeper and the far post. It was his fourth goal of the season.

"Up until now, my teammates on the right side have been feeding me passes," Kamada said. "But now rather than depending on those passes, I am able to score as a result of my own effort, and that adds to my confidence."

Sint Truiden, sixth in the league, fell behind through Jovan Stojanovic's first-half brace.