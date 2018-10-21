Soccer: Jubilo escape Nagasaki with point

Jubilo Iwata

Jubilo Iwata escaped the relegation zone with a scoreless draw at bottom club V-Varen Nagasaki in the J-League first division's lone game on Sunday.

V-Varen remained bottom of the table on 29 points, five points from safety with four games left. Although both teams attacked relentlessly, execution in the attacking zone was poor.

"The guys did well, and we would have liked to do better getting the second ball and being more tenacious in those situations where it can go either way," V-Varen head coach Takuya Takagi said.

The hosts had the best chance of the game, when a long ball put Juan "Juanma" Manuel through with only the keeper to beat. But Krysztof Kaminski took Juanma head on and prevented the goal.

The point lifted Jubilo to 34 points and 15th in the 18-team first division.