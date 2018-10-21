Baseball: Lions willing to post left-hander Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi

Seibu Lions left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will be permitted to move to the major leagues this year if he so desires, the Pacific League club announced Sunday.

Hours after the league champion Lions were eliminated from Nippon Professional Baseball's postseason, team president Hajime Igo said his club will post Kikuchi if he still wants to go.

Kikuchi expressed that desire two years ago during contract negotiations, but did not bring it up last autumn.

The 27-year-old Kikuchi signed with the Lions out of high school after being aggressively courted by several major league clubs in 2009. He has a 73-46 record with a 2.77 career ERA. He went 14-4 this year for the PL champs and struck out 153 batters over 163-2/3 innings.

Kikuchi has been actively scouted by major league clubs, with scouts from seven teams on hand at MetLife Dome to watch his Sept. 28 start against the SoftBank Hawks.

Kikuchi attended Iwate Prefecture's Hanamaki Higashi High School, graduating the month before Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani entered as a freshman.