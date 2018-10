Netflix has canceled Luke Cage. The news comes four months after the superhero action drama from Marvel put out its second season on Netflix. And it comes just days after Netflix canceled another Marvel show, Iron Fist. “Unfortunately, ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ will not return for a third season. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to […]

