Baseball: Hawks' Yanagita played Climax Series with altered mindset

Yanagita

The SoftBank Hawks won the Pacific League Climax Series for the second straight year, but cleanup hitter Yuki Yanagita said Sunday he went into this year's games with a different frame of mind.

The Hawks, who finished second in the regular season, ousted the first-place Seibu Lions in the Climax Series' final stage on Sunday. Last year, SoftBank had claimed the league pennant before going into the Climax Series. A year ago, hosting the final stage, the Hawks were nearly beaten by the third-place Rakuten Eagles.

"The kind of pressure I felt was different in a way. After all, we lost to them during the regular season," he said. "I told myself there was nothing to lose in these games."

The center fielder, the Hawks second pick in the 2010 draft out of Hiroshima University of Economics, recalled feeling more pressure in the years the Hawks went into the Climax Series as league champs.

He said team effort had pushed the team this past week, despite finishing the regular season 6.5 games behind the Lions. When the dust cleared, Yanagita was named the PLCS Most Valuable Player after blasting two homers and driving in eight runs in the final stage.

"I think I drove in a lot of runs and reached base on walks. I was able to distinguish good pitches from bad ones and swung only when I should," he said.

The Hawks will open the Japan Series against Central League champion Hiroshima Carp when the best-of-seven series opens on Saturday at Mazda Stadium. The defending champion Hawks, going for the ninth franchise title, will host Games 3-5.

Although Yangita's series will start on the road, it will mean going home.

"I'm really happy we can play the Japan Series where I was born and grew up," said the Hiroshima native who grew up a Carp fan. "We didn't get to play them last year (in the Japan Series), but we can play the Carp this year. I want to go into the series as a challenger."

While SoftBank has played in four Japan Series since Yanagita joined the team, but this will be the first in franchise history against Hiroshima.

The Carp won the CL pennant last year but were eliminated by the DeNA BayStars in the Climax Series. This year, Hiroshima powered past the Yomiuri Giants to claim their second Japan Series berth in three seasons.

"They're a really good team. But we've come this far, so we'll win four more games," Yanagita said.