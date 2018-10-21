Browns Trade RB Carlos Hyde To Jaguars For Fifth-Round Draft Pick

49ers beat Giants for first season win

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced they traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Jaguars Acquire Carlos Hyde Via Trade

According to ESPN, the swap is pending a physical. In March, Hyde signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Browns.

This season, 28-year-old Hyde — a former San Francisco 49er — has logged 382 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns. His departure from Cleveland will allow for other Browns running backs like rookie Nick Chubb, a second-round pick out of Georgia, to develop. Chubb already boasts two touchdowns and 173 yards after 16 carries this year.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville has been missing starting rusher Leonard Fournette for most of the 2018 campaign. The Jaguars (3-3, third in AFC South) announced earlier this week that Fournette will miss Sunday’s home matchup against the Houston Texans because of a re-aggravated hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the team’s past two games.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

This will surely hurt Jacksonville, as Fournette is one of the team’s top offensive players.

Fournette has suffered multiple injuries since he joined the NFL in 2017. His last full season came in 2015, his sophomore year at LSU. Last year, he was suspended one game for missing a team meeting.

Last week, the Jaguars signed another veteran running back: 31-year-old free-agent Jamaal Charles, who formerly played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.