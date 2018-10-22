Presidential Approval Rating: Trump Approval Edges Up To 45%, 52% Disapproval

President Donald Trump ‘s approval rating ticked up to its highest level in months in the new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll. Trump’s improved ratings seems to have come from Republicans solidifying around the president in the wake of the controversial nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. The rating was roughly equally to Barack Obama ‘s at the midpoint of his first term. The improvement may help the GOP in the midterms, though Obama famously lost 54 seats in his first midterm election. Democrats only need to net 23 seats to retake the House of Representatives.

