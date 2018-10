The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday morning editions:

-- U.S. to terminate nuclear arms treaty with Russia (Asahi, Mainichi)

-- Gov't to propose Hokkaido Electric prevent future blackout by expanding forced power outage quota to recover supply-demand balance (Yomiuri)

-- No. of company presidents foreseeing global economic expansion drops 10% from June: survey (Nikkei)