Dollar trades around mid-112 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded around the mid-112 yen range early Monday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its levels late last week in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.45-46 yen compared with 112.49-59 yen in New York and 112.43-44 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1511-1511 and 129.44-48 yen against $1.1510-1520 and 129.53-63 yen in New York and $1.1446-1448 and 128.69-73 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

In New York on Friday, the dollar briefly drew buying against the yen as the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly rose over 220 points, but the dollar-yen pair later moved in a narrow range amid a lack of trading cues, dealers said.