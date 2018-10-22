Tokyo stocks open lower on drop in Nasdaq index, U.S.-Saudi concern

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, tracking a decline in the U.S. Nasdaq Composite Index late last week, with market sentiment weighed down by growing concern over U.S.-Saudi relations following the death of a U.S.-based Saudi journalist in Turkey.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 221.38 points, or 0.98 percent, from Friday to 22,310.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.04 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,676.81.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, glass and ceramics product and electric appliance issues.