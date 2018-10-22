Tokyo stocks fall in morning on drop in U.S. technology shares

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning as technology shares were hit hard following a drop in the U.S. Nasdaq Composite Index late last week amid growing concern over Washington-Riyadh relations after the confirmation of a prominent Saudi journalist's death.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average slipped 69.54 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday to 22,462.54. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,684.49.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, precision instrument and pharmaceutical issues.