Dollar rises to upper 112 yen as worries over Brexit ease

The U.S. dollar rose to the upper 112 yen range Monday morning in Tokyo as concern over Britain's exit from the European Union receded slightly on reports indicating progress in negotiations.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.61-62 yen compared with 112.49-59 yen in New York and 112.43-44 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at 1.1507-1507 and 129.58-62 yen against $1.1510-1520 and 129.53-63 yen in New York and $1.1446-1448 and 128.69-73 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

The dollar drew modest buying as traders welcomed reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May will inform her fellow parliamentarians Monday that 95 percent of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and its protocols are settled, dealers said.

The U.S. currency was also supported by "a sharp rise in Chinese stocks Monday morning, which created a risk-on mood for market players," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.