Bombardier sues M'bishi Aircraft over alleged theft of trade secrets

MRJ test flight

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. said Monday Bombardier Inc. has sued it in the United States, claiming former employees of the Canadian airplane maker passed on documents containing trade secrets before starting to work for the Japanese firm.

In the suit filed with a federal court in Seattle on Friday, Bombardier is seeking unspecified monetary damages and an injunction ordering Mitsubishi not to use "any proprietary Bombardier information misappropriated by any former Bombardier personnel" and to stop recruiting its employees to obtain such information, according to the Seattle Times.

Mitsubishi Aircraft said Bombardier's claims are "unfounded."

The subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is currently developing the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, the first commercial passenger jet manufactured in Japan, but the delivery plan has been delayed five times from the initial schedule of 2013 due to design modifications to enhance safety.

Aiming to deliver the first MRJ aircraft around the middle of 2020, Mitsubishi Aircraft has been boosting recruitment of veteran foreign engineers.