Japan seeks probe into killing of Saudi journalist

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga in Tokyo in 2018

Japan on Monday called for a probe into the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which Riyadh called a "huge and grave mistake."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference the death of the U.S.-based journalist, which was confirmed by the Saudi Arabian government, was "extremely regretful" and that Japan "strongly hopes for an early discovery of the truth and fair, transparent responses," through Turkey's investigation of the case.

Japan's reaction was in sharp contrast to three major European countries which condemned Saudi Arabia, apparently reflecting Tokyo's reluctance to criticize its biggest crude oil supplier.

On Sunday, Britain, France and Germany said in a joint statement, "Nothing can justify this killing and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would not export arms to Saudi Arabia while the circumstances around the journalist's death remain unclear.

U.S. President Donald Trump also confirmed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the need for a full investigation into the high-profile case during a phone conversation on Sunday.