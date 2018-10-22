Japan's Calsonic Kansei to buy auto parts maker from Fiat Chrysler

FCA's self-driving car

Japanese auto parts manufacturer Calsonic Kansei Corp. will acquire its European counterpart Magneti Marelli S.p.A from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles amid an intensifying competition to develop next-generation auto technology worldwide, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The deal is expected to come to hundreds of billions of yen and further details will be unveiled at a news conference in the afternoon, according to the sources.

Combined sales of the two companies will exceed 2 trillion yen ($18 billion), the sources said. By joining hands, the auto parts makers aim to survive in the race to develop next-generation technologies such as autonomous driving.

Calsonic had been a unit of Nissan Motor Co. but came under the control of U.S. investment fund KKR & Co. in 2017. Its sales amounted to 998.6 billion yen for the year through this March.

Fiat Chrysler revised down in July its earnings forecast for the year ending December due to sluggish sales in China, which imposes strict emissions regulations. The automaker faces the need to invest in environmentally-friendly vehicles such as electric cars.