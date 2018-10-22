Musk promises to keep pups safe in Tesla cars

In a tweet posted Saturday, Elon Musk responded to a request for a dog mode option in the Tesla Model 3 with a resounding "yes."

Earlier this year, Tesla extended the Cabin Overheat Protection of the Model S and Model X to the Model 3; the system is designed to prevent the interior from exceeding 105 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the presence of this feature, unfortunately, is not obvious from the outside, leading passersby to panic about the wellbeing of kids and pups left inside during the summer. To avoid calls made on seemingly irresponsible parents and pet owners, Elon Musk agreed to implement a display that explains to the outside world that all beings inside are truly safe.

In theory, this feature, potentially entitled ‘Dog Mode,' would have a screen to display a message like, "I'm fine my owner will be right back," which will hopefully prevent any unnecessary break-ins or police calls in the name of your pet. This would be an optional feature that you could request when designing your own Model 3.