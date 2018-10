Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday after erasing their earlier losses as investors were encouraged by robustness in Chinese shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 82.74 points, or 0.37 percent, from Friday at 22,614.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.46 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 1,695.31.

Gainers were led by mining, food, and farm and fishery issues.