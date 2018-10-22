Japan, EU hold 1st high-level economic dialogue

Japan Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Seko

Japan and the European Union launched a high-level dialogue Monday to work on pressing issues from trade and investment to climate change, as U.S. President Donald Trump pursues his "America First" agenda.

The inaugural meeting in Tokyo signaled a joint push by Japan and the European Union to counter protectionism as trade tension spikes between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.

The two sides agreed to launch the high-level dialogue at their summit in Tokyo in July, during which they also signed a free trade accord following five years of negotiations.

The trade pact will eliminate tariffs on most products. Japan and the European Union together account for about a third of the world economy.

Japan's industry minister Hiroshige Seko and Foreign Minister Taro Kono participated in Monday's talks with Jyrki Katainen, vice president of the European Commission in charge of jobs, growth and investment.

"I'd like to discuss various forward-looking agenda items between Japan and the European Union," Seko said at the outset of the meeting.

Katainen called the launch of the dialogue a "good start" for both parties that share values and stand for free and rules-based trade.

Japan and the European Union share a common challenge in negotiating with the United States over trade, amid Trump's threat of auto tariffs.

During the meeting, they are also expected to discuss the digital economy, investment and green energy.

Japan and the European Union hope to boost infrastructure investment in third countries at a time when China, with its economic clout, is expanding its influence in Africa and other regions.

The government of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been promoting a "free and open" Indo-Pacific strategy that calls for the development of high-quality, sustainable infrastructure and a rules-based order.

The European Union is seeking to strengthen links with Asia through infrastructure development, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The European Investment Bank is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, respectively, Japanese officials said.