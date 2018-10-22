メーガン妃の「初ロイヤルツアー」ファッションギャラリー（10/16〜20）

先日幸せな妊娠ニュースを発表した英国王室のメーガン妃。現在オーストラリアをはじめとする16日間のロイヤルツアーをハリー王子と回っています。ますます美しくなったメーガン妃のファッション写真5日分をお届けします。

初ロイヤルツアー中のメーガン妃

ハリー王子とメーガン妃は、結婚後初めてのロイヤルツアー（16日間）に出ており、オーストラリアをはじめフィジー、トンガ、ニュージーランド等を回り、その間に76ものイベントに出席するそうです。メーガン妃はご存知の通り、現在妊娠中の為、今後少し公務を減らしていくという発表もありました。

そんな忙しくも幸せなメーガン妃のロイヤルツアー中のファッションをご覧ください♪

10月16日シドニー

初日はオーストラリアのシドニーにて、シドニー知事夫妻の公邸を訪れました。

オーストラリア人デザイナーが手がける白のドレスに、ベージュのトレンチコートを羽織って登場！妊婦とは思えないほどすっきりと着こなしています。

なんと知事から、お腹の赤ちゃんへカンガルーの人形をプレゼント♡

タロンガ動物園ではコアラを近くで鑑賞しました。

ツアー１日目の夜

オーストラリアの総督官邸で開催されたパーティーに出席。ここでは深いグリーンのワンピースを着用しています。

会場では赤ちゃんにも会ったようで、優しい眼差しで見つめています＾＾

10月17日ダボ

2日目はオーストラリアの干ばつ被害を受けた地域を含む、農村部ダボに視察へ。グレーのテーラードジャケットを羽織り、カッコよく決めています。ハリー王子の演説中に突然雨が降ってきた際は、優しく傘を差してあげていました。

10月18日メルボルン

メルボルン庁舎を訪れたハリー王子とメーガン妃。メーガン妃はネイビーのドレスに、1日目と同じトレンチコートを羽織っています。ロイヤルファンの中には「PREGNANCY "SUITS" YOU（妊娠はあなたにふさわしい ←出演ドラマの「SUITS/スーツ」に引っ掛けて）」というユニークなパネルを持った人も！

10月19日ボンダイビーチ

この日はシドニーで人気のボンダイビーチへ。リゾート感溢れるロングドレスで、メンタルヘルスやヨガのセッションに参加しました。

10月19日青少年プログラム

この日の午後は、オーストラリアの高校の青少年弁護士プログラムに参加。頭頂部にボリュームを出したヘアスタイルは可愛らしくもエレガントです。

10月20日シドニー

オーストラリア、シドニーのハイドパークにあるアンザック記念館へ。戦没者の追悼をしたこの日は、黒いドレスにファシネーター（頭部の装身具）を着用し、グッと落ち着いた印象に。

10月20日コッカトゥー島

午後はシドニー沖のコッカトゥー島へ。ハリー王子とお揃いのポロシャツにスキニーデニムを合わせてちょっとスポーティーに。その後インヴィクタス・ゲームのセレモニーにも出席。今回のツアーはネイビーの衣装が多めのメーガン妃です＾＾

