The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond was untraded Monday for the first time since Aug. 29 as investors took to the sidelines amid speculation that the Bank of Japan would review its bond-purchase operations.

The No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, remained untraded throughout the day.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds declined 0.03 point to 150.19 on the Osaka Exchange.