Dollar rises to upper 112 yen amid robust Asian stocks

The U.S. dollar rose to the upper 112 yen range Monday in Tokyo as traders' risk appetite improved due to robust Asian stocks and receding concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.75-76 yen compared with 112.49-59 yen in New York and 112.43-44 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. It moved between 112.36 yen and 112.76 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.45 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1532-1533 and 130.03-07 yen against $1.1510-1520 and 129.53-63 yen in New York and $1.1446-1448 and 128.69-73 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

The dollar drew buying against the safe-haven yen as Japanese and other Asian shares rose in tandem with a steep rise in Chinese stocks amid expectations regarding Beijing's plan for personal income tax cuts, which has been announced amid its trade war with Washington, dealers said.

"While it's uncertain if the U.S.-China trade war will end, a risk-off mood receded slightly as China is taking countermeasures to lessen the rift's damage on its economy," said Yuji Saito, head of the foreign exchange department at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in Tokyo.

Traders welcomed reports that China's tax cuts in 2019 could top the equivalent of 1 percent of gross domestic product, and that the country's President Xi Jinping has vowed to support the private sector.

The U.S. currency was also backed by a strong euro amid reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May will inform her fellow parliamentarians Monday that 95 percent of Brexit negotiations have been completed, the dealers said.

"The euro's rise against the yen had a spillover effect on the U.S. unit," Saito added.

However, a risk-on mood did not return to the currency exchange market completely as geopolitical concerns linger following new revelations over the death of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who Saudi authorities said has been murdered in a rogue operation, the dealers added.