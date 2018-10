Boy George and Culture Club was released Life on October 19, the act’s first new material in 19 years. When asked why it took so long to put out a new album by Entertainment Weekly, George pointed towards tours and general dysfunction in the band. “We’ve done lots of tours over the years, and that’s always been pretty […]

Boy George & Culture Club Release New Album ‘Life,’ First New Music In 19 Years

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.