Sunday night’s “Warning Signs” episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead stunned scores of fans, so show-runner Angela Kang opened up about what was going through the writers’ minds when they devised that ending. The big reveal, of course, was that Cyndie and the Oceansiders were the real killers of the Saviors, and that they were doing this out of […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.