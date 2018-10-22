Preview: Falcons Host Struggling Giants, Both Look To Recover Season In Week 7 Monday Night Matchup

Matt Ryan, Falcons Beat Packers 44-21 in NFC Championship Game

The dreadful, volatile state of the NFC East is an ample environment for bad teams (i.e., the New York Giants) to prosper despite a lack of true continuity. With another primetime matchup against the struggling Atlanta Falcons (2-4), the Giants (1-5) are still in the divisional race, four games behind first-place Washington.

Giants Get Last Shot At Division, Face Falcons in Atlanta

It’ll take a village, but the Giants can make it to the playoffs due to a struggling division, and the heroics of running back Saquon Barkley. The 21-year-old’s dynamic playmaking ability is the sole reason the Giants are a team to fear and are still alive somehow. Struggling quarterback Eli Manning feels the team is capable of retribution, and a comeback begins on Monday night. “It’s easy to get hot in this league, it’s possible,” said Manning. “We just got to find a way to get one.” Though hope is bleak, an injury-riddled Falcons team is the (actual) last-ditch hope for a comeback. But Atlanta’s going into Monday’s game with a similar mindset.

With the New Orleans Saints soaring above the NFC South (5-1) the Falcons see New York as the first step toward a comeback, especially after the Giants’ abysmal showing on October 11 against the Eagles. Injuries have gutted the Falcons, losing both starting safeties over the first six weeks of the season, and most recently its starting running back in Devonta Freeman, who is due for surgery after a groin injury. In his absence, Ito Smith and Tevin Coleman will handle most of the workload.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Secondary stars Janoris Jenkins and Landon Collins face a steep challenge against receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, but the two are optimistic about another chance to play football. “Honestly look at is as you got the great opportunity to go out there and play football,’’ said Collins. “Get to work again and get to get your name known. That’s how I look at it. Even though we lose a game I’m going out there to put my name on the map and try to help the team win as much as possible.’’

Two desperate teams with explosive potential will have to breed at least one winner, and maybe a shootout with heavy fantasy turnout. Or, per usual for the New York Giants, a dismal showing to a team that badly needs a kickstart.

Monday’s game in Atlanta will start at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.