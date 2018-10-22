Anthony Scaramucci Says John Kelly Has ‘Hissy Fits,’ Has ‘Hurt’ Trump [VIDEO]

Anthony Scaramucci

Former White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci went after John Kelly on Sunday, claiming the White House Chief of Staff is prone to throwing “hissy fits” and that he has “hurt” Trump.

“He hurt the morale inside the place and he’s hurt the president,” Scaramucci, 54, said in an interview on MSNBC’s Meet the Press. “The good news is, I’m being vindicated by that because he’s demonstrating his personality now, the way he really is.”

According to The Hill, Kelly got into a huge argument with National Security Adviser John Bolton last week while the pair were discussing immigration policy.

Scaramucci was unceremoniously dismissed from his post in President Donald Trump‘s administration in July 2017 after just a ten-day tenure that ended with him going on a profanity-laced rant against then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and then-strategist Steve Bannon.

Since then, the former Goldman Sachs employee — known by many as “The Mooch” — has made appearances on shows like Real Time with Bill Maher.

Scaramucci has previously demanded that Kelly, a former military general, resign. He also claimed Kelly was complicit in the covering up of domestic violence allegations against former White House aide Rob Porter.

Scaramucci appeared on Meet the Press to promote his forthcoming book Trump, The Blue-Collar President, which is due for release on Tuesday. In it, Scaramucci details how Kelly and Trump’s vastly different personalities affected their testy relationship with each other. The former communications director also blasted Kelly’s military management style at the White House.

Kelly’s position in the White House has recently rumored to be in jeopardy. In July, Trump reportedly said he wants his current chief of staff to stay with him through 2020.