Mitchell Trubisky’s Last-Second Hail Mary Falls One Yard Short As Bears Fall To Patriots 38-31 [VIDEO]

Bears lose to Patriots 38-31 after failed last-second Hail Mary

Quarterback Tom Brady continued his dominance over young passers, up-and-coming teams, and crafty head coaches, edging out Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears 38-31 on Sunday.

Trubisky’s Hail Mary Falls One Yard Short Of End-zone

Trubisky had a solid performance against a disciplined team, going 26-of-50 passing with 333 yards and two touchdowns. With 81 yards and a score, he was the game’s leading rusher and proved he is a formidable force on the ground. He had two interceptions and finished with a 69.8 passer rating, though both picks were costly and came at crucial periods where the Bears needed a score.

The most crucial was a riveting final play of the day, a 79-yard heave with under eight seconds left toward the end zone to tie the game. It was questioned if Trubisky had the arm strength to make it, and as it went up, it looked sure enough that the Bears’ pass-catchers would have a chance at a jump ball. It reached the one-yard line, and just before the end zone, receiver Kevin White snagged the pass and reached toward the goal line before being gang tackled by a pod of Patriots players. He was just under a yard short of a score, and a supporting cast of Bears to push the pile wasn’t enough, as time expired just as the play was blown dead.

White made a spectacular catch, being able to highpoint the ball and track his way toward the goal line, but an impressive defensive effort kept the score at bay. White recalled the play from his perspective on Sunday. “I knew where I was at,” he said. “For a split second I (thought I could get in the end zone) until I felt a bunch of guys. Then I kind of knew it was over, but I just tried to stretch the ball and I actually tried to hand it to T.G. (wide receiver Taylor Gabriel) but there was no time left.”

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Head Coach and offensive extraordinaire Matt Nagy was positive about the young quarterback’s performance but cited a need for improvement in certain areas. “I thought that Mitch played a good game,” he said. “There was a lot of things you guys won’t see on tape that I will see. He had a really good game mentally. There was a couple passes he made where he was the first to come off and say, ‘Shoot, I shouldn’t have made that throw, right?”

Nagy acknowledged a significant improvement in his quarterback’s play as the season has progressed, but as many have had to come to grips with in the NFL, the Patriots are a daunting reality, and chances at toppling the giant are slim with such a young team. “I came away pleased with how he played, and it’s unfortunate because all three phases we just weren’t good enough,” Nagy said. “And any time you give up two touchdowns, and oh, by the way, it’s the Patriots with Tom Brady, your chances are slim.”