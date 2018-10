Actress Selma Blair revealed over the weekend she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Blair, 46, took to Instagram Saturday to make the announcement. The star of films like Cruel Intentions, Hellboy and Legally Blonde said her diagnosis came in August. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things,” Blair wrote. “My memory is foggy. And my left side […]

