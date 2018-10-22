Kentucky Football Surging, Rises Two Spots To No. 12 In AP Poll

Kentucky Football rises to No. 12 in AP Poll

The University ofKentucky’s football team is now bowl-eligible at 6-1 after defeating Vanderbilt 14-7 Saturday.

The Cats face another struggling SEC opponent this week against Missouri (4-3, 0-3 in conference play) and can become a top-10 football team, an astounding accomplishment in the unforgiving SEC. For now, coach Mark Stoops wants to commemorate the team’s accomplishments.

“Hold your head high, you’re a 6-1 football team,” he said. “On your way moving up into the top 10, we have another great opportunity this week.”

Running back Benny Snell is eager to edge into the top 10 after a 169-yard game and go-ahead touchdown against Vanderbilt. “Our time is starting to come,” he said. “But we have to have that mentality. We’re still hungry.”

The last time Kentucky was a top-10 team (they were ranked No. 8) was on Oct. 14, 2007.