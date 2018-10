Country music singer Loretta Lynn said over the weekend she is feeling better following a short hospital trip to treat an unknown illness. The ailment prevented 86-year-old Lynn from attending a CMT tribute to her and to other female country music stars. On Saturday, a Facebook post stated Lynn is feeling better and is resting at home. […]

