Florida Senate Race: Bill Nelson Pulls 6 Points Ahead Of Rick Scott, 52% To 47%

Sen. Bill Nelson (D) leads Gov. Rick Scott (R) in a new poll from Quinnipiac poll, 52% to 47%. Nelson has trailed Scott for most of the summer and fall. Scott, a two-term governor who is term-limited, has spent millions of his own fortune to fund his campaign. Nelson may be benefiting from the popularity of Mayor Andrew Gillum , the Democratic nominee for governor. Nelson has consistently been ranked among the most endangered Democrats up for reelection in this cycle.

