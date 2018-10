The Sun planet of the ego and of the hero is now aligning up to eccentric Uranus to create a two-sided opposition. A rebel factor breaks free and demands recognition for being stubborn yet rebellious. Again this can be seen on the world stage. Also in your own life there’s someone (maybe you yourself) creating […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.