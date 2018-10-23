Dollar trades in upper 112 yen range in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen zone early Tuesday in Tokyo, slightly down from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.75-76 yen compared with 112.79-89 yen in New York and 112.75-76 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1465-1465 and 129.26-33 yen against $1.1459-1469 and 129.28-38 yen in New York and $1.1532-1533 and 130.03-07 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

The dollar initially drew buying in New York as robust Chinese stocks improved traders' risk appetite, but the U.S. currency later moved in a narrow range against the yen as U.S. shares turned lower, dealers said.

Feedback

This kiji is powered by

Follow

Kyodo News

on

©Kyodo News

Kyodo News +

Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

Read the latest stories now.