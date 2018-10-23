Tokyo stocks open lower on Dow's fall, Saudi concern

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday following an overnight decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with market sentiment weighed down by concern over the death of a Saudi journalist.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 308.94 points, or 1.37 percent, from Monday to 22,305.88. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 21.44 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,673.87.

Decliners were led by metal product, construction, and electric power and gas issues.