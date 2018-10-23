Nomura Holdings eyes 100 bil. yen fund with Chinese entity

Nomura Holdings

Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc. is planning to set up a fund of more than 100 billion yen ($890 million) with a Chinese government affiliate entity to help companies from both countries expand businesses, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

They aim to reach a basic agreement on the occasion of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday in Beijing, signaling improved ties between the two countries' private sectors, the source said.

Nomura will invite other financial institutions to be investors, including the megabank groups of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc., the source said.

As Beijing opens up the country's financial market to foreign companies, the Japanese brokerage is planning to expand its investment operations in China as the securities market at home shrinks due to the declining population.