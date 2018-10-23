Japan to discontinue ODA projects for China: sources

Japan-China gubernatorial forum

Japan has decided to discontinue its official development assistance projects next fiscal year for China, the world's second-largest economy, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Japan will propose a new initiative in which Asia's two biggest economies would work together to help build infrastructure in developing countries.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to propose the plans during his talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday in Beijing, according to the sources.

Japan has provided China with ODA worth 3.65 trillion yen ($32.4 billion) since 1979, a year after the two countries signed a bilateral peace and friendship treaty.

Abe is scheduled to pay a three-day visit to China from Thursday to hold summit talks with Li and President Xi Jinping.