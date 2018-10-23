Tokyo stocks drop in morning on weak U.S., China stocks, Italy concern

Tokyo stocks fell by more than 2 percent Tuesday morning as an overnight decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, growing concern over Italy's budget plan and lower Chinese shares weighed on market sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 494.77 points, or 2.19 percent, from Monday to 22,120.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 35.01 points, or 2.07 percent, at 1,660.30.

Decliners were led by metal product, construction, and glass and ceramics product issues.