Dollar dips to mid-112 yen amid weak Asian stocks

The U.S. dollar dipped to the mid-112 yen range Tuesday morning in Tokyo, weighed down by weak Asian stocks and concerns over the leadership of British Prime Minister Theresa May.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.59-60 yen compared with 112.79-89 yen in New York and 112.75-76 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1461-1461 and 129.04-08 yen against $1.1459-1469 and 129.28-38 yen in New York and $1.1532-1533 and 130.03-07 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

The dollar drew modest selling as investors' risk appetite was dented "after the Nikkei stock index widened its losses (in the morning session) in line with lower Chinese stocks," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.

The U.S. currency also softened as market players sought the perceived safety of the yen after May attracted severe criticism from her party over Brexit-related negotiations with the European Union, triggering speculation that she could be toppled as prime minister.

"Issues related to Europe weighed on the (currency exchange) market...leading to a risk-off mood," Kanda added.