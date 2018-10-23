Hiroshima Pref. partners India's IT industry body to boost tie-ups

Hiroshima Prefecture has entered into an agreement with Nasscom, the Indian information technology industry's lobby group, to promote business tie-ups including talent transfers from India to Japan.

The two parties on Friday signed a letter of intent which calls for creating a Japan-India IT corridor to facilitate partnerships between Japanese and Indian companies, according to their joint statement.

"Both parties agreed to set up an IT corridor in Hiroshima with an incentive package that could be extended to the Indian tech companies that come forward to adopt this platform while forming partnerships with Japanese companies," it said.

The project will be formally initiated by early 2019 upon mutual consent, the statement said.

According to Atsuhito Uemaru, chief of innovation promotion at the Hiroshima prefectural government, the move will not only be mutually beneficial for both Japanese and Indian companies but also promote the western Japan prefecture as an IT hub.

"For achieving sustainable growth in Hiroshima, what we lack is an IT and software industry cluster," Uemaru said. "Through our collaboration with Nasscom, we would like to serve as a gateway for Indian companies to enter the Japanese market and vice versa, to build an ecosystem beneficial for the growth of both Indian and Hiroshima companies."

Commenting on the collaboration, Gagan Sabharwal, Nasscom's senior director of global trade development, said, "We are really happy to pursue this cooperation with the Hiroshima government and see this as a big step forward toward establishing Indo-Japanese cooperation in the new digital era."

Under the memorandum signed, the two parties agreed to undertake a process of thorough due diligence with assistance of relevant partners and local companies, focusing on areas such as talent availability, local demand potential and policy benefits and funding support to determine the mutual viability and long-term feasibility of setting up an IT corridor in Hiroshima. (NNA/Kyodo)